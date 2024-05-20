Flight attendant pleads not guilty to attempting to record teen girl in airplane bathroom

BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant who authorities say tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom in September has pleaded not guilty to attempted exploitation of a child. Police have also alleged that Estes Carter Thompson III of Charlotte, North Carolina, had recordings of four other girls using aircraft lavatories. The 36-year-old flight attendant was charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of images of child sexual abuse depicting a prepubescent minor. He pleaded not guilty to both counts in federal court in Boston on Monday.

