Former Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward and others set to be arraigned in fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward and at least 11 other people are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a Phoenix courtroom on felony charges for their role in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden. It will be the second arraignment hearing held in the case since felony charges were unveiled last month. Defendants include 11 Republicans who had submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump had won Arizona, five lawyers connected to the former president and two former Trump aides. Lawyer Rudy Giuliani also is scheduled to be arraigned, though it’s unclear whether he’ll seek a postponement.

