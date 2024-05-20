Israeli and Hamas leaders join list of people accused by leading war crimes court

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Hamas top leaders have joined a list of people accused of humanity’s most heinous crimes by the world’s top war crimes court. The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced arrest warrants Monday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s defense minister, as well as three Hamas leaders. The ICC was established to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. Other leaders who have been issued arrest warrants by the ICC include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, Sudan’s former President Omar al-Bashir and late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

By MELANIE LIDMAN and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

