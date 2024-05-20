Judge cites error, will reopen sentencing hearing for man who attacked Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge will reopen the sentencing hearing for the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer after the judge failed to allow him to speak during his court appearance last week. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a court filing that it was a “clear error” on her part not to allow David DePape a chance to make a statement during his Friday sentencing. He was sentenced to 30 years for the attack on Paul Pelosi and 20 years for attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. The judge scheduled a new hearing for May 28.

