London court to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Assange is extradited to the US

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces a court hearing in London that could end with him being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges, or provide him another chance to appeal his extradition. The outcome Monday will depend on how much weight judges give to assurances U.S. officials have provided that Assange’s rights won’t be trampled if he goes on trial. In March, judges said he could take his case to the Court of Appeal unless the U.S. guaranteed he would not face the death penalty if extradited and would have the same free speech protections as a U.S. citizen. The U.S. has now provided those assurances.

