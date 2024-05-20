Microsoft’s AI chatbot will ‘recall’ everything you do on a PC

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you’re doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next. The software giant on Monday revealed an upgraded version of Copilot, its AI assistant, as it confronts heightened competition from Big Tech rivals in pitching generative AI technology that can compose documents, make images and serve as a lifelike personal assistant at work or home. The announcements ahead of Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference in Seattle centered on imbuing AI into the Windows operating system for personal computers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.