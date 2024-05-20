Missouri senators, not taxpayers, will pay potential damages in Chiefs rally shooting case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers will have to pay out of their own pockets if they lose defamation cases for falsely accusing a man of being one of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooters and an immigrant in the country illegally. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday told his administration not to pay any potential damages awarded in the lawsuit. But Missouri’s attorney general will continue to represent the lawmakers. Denton Loudermill Jr. last month filed nearly identical federal lawsuits against three Republican Missouri state senators. The complaints say Loudermill suffered “humiliation, embarrassment, insult, and inconvenience” over the “highly offensive” posts.

