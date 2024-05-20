Nevada abortion-rights measure has enough signatures for November ballot, supporters say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Abortion access advocates in Nevada say they have submitted almost twice the number of petition signatures needed to qualify a measure for the November ballot that would enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution. Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom President Lindsey Harmon told reporters Monday that more than 200,000 signatures have been submitted to election officials across Nevada’s 17 counties. Officials still have to verify signatures. The effort needs 102,000 names by June 26. Nevada voters passed a law in 1990 making abortion available up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. But proponents of the ballot measure say that law could be changed unless the state constitution is amended.

