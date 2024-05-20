Over $450K recovered for workers of California mushroom farms that were sites of fatal shootings

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Federal officials say that the owners of two Northern California mushroom farms where a farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings last year will pay more than $450,000 in back wages and damages to 62 workers. The Labor Department said Monday that the owners of California Terra Gardens and Concord Farms in Half Moon Bay will also pay $70,000 in civil penalties for illegally deducting money from the workers’ pay for housing them in poor conditions. Emails from The Associated Press seeking comment from the farms’ owners were not immediately answered Monday.

