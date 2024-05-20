Philadelphia requires all full-time city employees to return to the office

Philadelphia has mandated that all city employees return to working full-time in their offices as of July 15. Mayor Cherelle Parker says Monday she wants to create a more visible and accessible government. The decision ends the city’s virtual work policy put in place in 2021. Parker said about 80% of the city’s 26,000 employees have been working fully on-site since last year. The decision drew sharp criticism from American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2187, which represents many of the city’s professional and supervisory employees. It said the decision was unilaterally imposed instead of going through collective bargaining.

