Pro-Palestinian protesters at Drexel ignore call to disband as arrests nationwide surpass 3,000

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters have ignored a request by Drexel University’s president to disband their encampment as arrests linked to campus demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war surpass the 3,000 mark nationwide. Drexel’s campus in Philadelphia remained on lockdown Monday, with classes being held virtually as police kept watch over the demonstration. Many Drexel employees were told to work from home. Drexel President John Fry called the encampment “intolerably disruptive.” Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested on U.S. campuses over the past month.

