Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Maryland ban on rifles known as assault weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined, for now, to hear a challenge to a Maryland law banning certain semi-automatic firearms commonly referred to as assault weapons. The court did not elaborate on the denial, as is typical. It would have been unusual for the justices to take up a case at this point, since a lower court is still weighing it. The Supreme Court is also considering an appeal over a similar law in Illinois that it did not act on Monday.

