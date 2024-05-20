Supreme Court rejects an appeal from a Canadian man once held at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan. Omar Khadr had waived his right to appeal when he pleaded guilty in 2010 to charges that included murder. But his lawyers argued that a subsequent ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington called into question whether Khadr could have been charged with the crimes in the first place. A divided three-judge panel ruled that, despite the appellate ruling, Khadr gave up his right to appeal. Khadr was released from prison in 2015.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.