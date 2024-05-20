Texas bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island reopened after barge collision

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a bridge near Galveston, Texas, that was damaged last week when a barge carrying fuel broke free from a tugboat has been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after safety inspections deemed it safe. The barge crashed into a pillar supporting the Pelican Island Causeway span on May 15. After a review of the bridge by the Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 and underwater inspectors with the Texas Department of Transportation, the structure was reopened late Saturday night. The U.S. Coast Guard says approximately 20,000 gallons of oil were spilled after the collision. Clean-up efforts have end around Pelican Island but continue along Swan Lake, a nearby coastal recess.

