Violence intensifies in southwest Colombia as FARC holdout group attacks police and military

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Violence has intensified in southwestern Colombia with a bomb blast injuring six people in the city of Jamundi and an attack by insurgents on a police station in the rural town of Morales leaving at least two officers dead. Colombia’s government attributed the attacks to the FARC-EMC a rebel group that broke off from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and refused to sign a 2016 peace deal in which more than 14,000 rebels demobilized. The group’s western faction walked away from a new round of talks with the government in April and has since staged a series of attacks on military and police.

