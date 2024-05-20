Who is Jacob Zuma, the former South African president disqualified from next week’s election?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been barred from running in next week’s national election over a previous criminal conviction, the latest twist in his return to politics. The decision by the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, may still be appealed. Zuma has returned to politics with a new party that has been highly critical of the ruling African National Congress he once led. The long-ruling ANC is facing a major challenge to its Parliamentary majority and the election could bring the most important shift in South African politics since apartheid ended in 1994.

