WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published May 14, 2024, about an ejection seat malfunction, The Associated Press erroneously described the T-6A Texan II as a jet. It is a turboprop aircraft.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.