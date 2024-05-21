Donald Trump’s campaign says it will begin accepting contributions through cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s presidential campaign will begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s campaign says. The Trump campaign launched a fundraising page Tuesday that allows “any federally permissible donor the ability to give” to its political committees using any crypto asset accepted through the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. Trump’s campaign is accepting a range of popular cryptocurrencies that include Bitcoin, Ether and US Dollar Coin, and also include the low-value coins that tend to be popular with internet personalities like Shiba Inu Coin, and Dogecoin.

