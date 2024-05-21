Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida recruit and current Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada is suing Gators coach Billy Napier and the program’s top booster over a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Pensacola accuses Napier and booster Hugh Hathcock of fraudulent misrepresentation and inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, negligent misrepresentations, tortious inference with a business relationship or contract, aiding and abetting tortious interference and vicarious liability. The complaint seeks a jury trial and damages of at least $10 million.