Heavy equipment, snow shovels used to clean up hail piled knee-deep in small Colorado city

DENVER (AP) — Residents in a small city in the northeastern corner of Colorado are cleaning up after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community. Heavy construction equipment and snow shovels were being used Tuesday to clear the hail that piled up knee-deep in the city of Yuma. Monday night’s storm shattered vehicle windshields, pounded the siding off buildings and broke many windows in its path. lt also brought heavy rain to the city of about 3,500 people about 40 miles west of Nebraska, stranding some cars in the street.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.