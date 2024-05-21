Hunter Biden’s bid to halt his trial on federal gun charges rejected by appeals court
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court has refused Tuesday to halt Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial, which is set to begin in two weeks. The full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to pause the case against the president’s son while his challenges to the prosecution on multiple fronts play out. His bid to dismiss the case had previously been rejected by a three-judge panel. Defense attorneys for the president’s son had argued there was no urgent need to start the trial on June 3. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days in Delaware.