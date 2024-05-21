Landmark Paris trial of Syrian officials accused of torturing, killing a father and his son starts

PARIS (AP) — The landmark trial of three former Syrian intelligence officials has begun at a Paris court for the alleged torture and killing of a French-Syrian father and son who were arrested over a decade ago, during the height of Arab Spring-inspired anti-government protests. International warrants have been issued for the defendants, being tried in absentia. The father Mazen Dabbagh and his son, Patrick, were arrested in the Syrian capital in 2013, following a crackdown on demonstrations that later turned into a brutal civil war, now in its 14th year. The first hearing on Tuesday invited several for “context testimonies” in front of three judges. If the three are convicted, they could be sentenced to life in prison in France.

