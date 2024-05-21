Moms for Liberty to spend over $3 million targeting presidential swing state voters

NEW YORK (AP) — The conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty plans to spend more than $3 million on a multi-state advertising blitz to increase its membership and engage voters before November. Yet the considerable investment comes with a twist for a group that has previously said its focus was on local school board races: It specifically will target voters in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, four battleground states that are among the most important this fall. The group hopes to expand its efforts to the other key swing states. The campaign signals a return to the national spotlight after a spate of criticism for the group, which fights against mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and racism in the classroom.

