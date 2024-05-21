Politically motivated crimes in Germany reached their highest level in 2023 since tracking began

BERLIN (AP) — Politically motivated crime in Germany last year reached its highest level since the government started tracking it more than 20 years ago. The country’s top security official says the greatest threat comes from people with far-right motivations. The interior minister says that “we are a strong democracy, but our democracy is under pressure.” Right-wing politically motivated crimes increased by 23% in 2023 to 28,945 cases, of which 1,270 were violent. Left-wing crimes increased by 11% to 7,777, of which 916 were violent. The police also have recorded a drastic increase in crimes designated as antisemitic to the highest level since tracking began.

