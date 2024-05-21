Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of 2003 sexual assault in lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A former model accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her at his New York City recording studio in 2003 in a lawsuit filed in the city. It is the latest in a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. In the federal lawsuit, Crystal McKinney said she was a successful 22-year-old model when she met Combs during Men’s Fashion Week in Manhattan. Combs’ representatives did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

