Sherpa guide Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for his record 30th time, his second one this month

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A renowned Sherpa mountain guide has scaled Mount Everest for record 30th time which was his second trip to the top of the world this month. Kami Rita reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) high summit at 7:49 a.m. local time Wednesday. This was his second trip to the world’s highest peak this month. His first was on May 12 guiding foreign clients. He had also climbed Mount Everest twice last year, setting the record for most climbs on the first and adding to it less than a week later. His closest competitor for the most climb of Mount Everest is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa who has 27 successful ascents of the mountain.

