Slovak Parliament votes to condemn political violence after assassination attempt on prime minister
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament has voted unanimously to condemn political violence following an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is recovering from multiple wounds from last week’s shooting. Hospital officials say Fico is no longer in life-threatening condition. All 130 lawmakers present in Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution that calls on political parties, civic groups and media to respect the results of parliamentary elections and refrain from spreading hatred against the democratically elected government. Fico’s populist government has pursued policies that prompted thousands of people to take to the streets to protest, including efforts to give the government more control over public broadcasting and eliminate a special anti-graft prosecutor.