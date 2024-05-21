South Africa election: How Mandela’s once revered ANC lost its way with infighting and scandals

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s African National Congress rose above politics for years. It was a movement dedicated to freeing Black people from the oppression of white minority rule and to the principle of democracy, equality and a better life for all South Africans. It was widely admired as a force for good under Nelson Mandela. The ANC transformed from a liberation organization to a political party in government at the end of apartheid in 1994. But the party faces growing dissatisfaction three decades later. A growing number of South Africans feel it has failed to live up to its promises. The national election on May 29 could be the biggest rejection yet of the famous party.

