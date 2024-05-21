South Carolina governor signs into law ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The law signed Tuesday makes South Carolina the 25th state to restrict or ban such care for minors. The governor announced the signing on social media. The law bars health professionals from performing gender-transition surgeries, prescribing puberty blockers and overseeing hormone treatments for patients under 18. School principals or vice principals would have to notify parents or guardians if a child wanted to use a name other than their legal one, or a nickname or pronouns that did not match their sex assigned at birth.

