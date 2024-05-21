Storms have dropped large hail, buckets of rain and tornados across the Midwest. And more is coming.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, awoke to weather sirens blaring and widespread power outages early Tuesday morning. That came around 6 a.m. Tuesday as torrential rain, high winds and large hail pummeled the area. More than 10,000 customers were without power in and around Omaha as more than 5 inches of rain in less than two hours saw basements flooded and cars submerged in low-lying areas. National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern says a wind gust of 90 mph was recorded west of Omaha in the city of Columbus. Severe storms are expected to move into Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and parts of Missouri later Tuesday.

