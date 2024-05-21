Takeaways: How Lara Trump is reshaping the Republican Party

Since being elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March, Lara Trump has worked to reshape the party in Donald Trump’s image. The RNC has fired dozens of longtime staffers, merged operations with the Trump campaign and sought alliances with election deniers, conspiracy theorists and alt-right advocates the party had previously kept at arm’s length. Trump supporters say his daughter-in-law — she is the wife of his son Eric — is breathing new life into the party, and say her charisma and work ethic make her an ideal choice to serve as its champion. But her installation has raised concerns among some Republicans who say the RNC is being operated in ways that could harm its mandate to help all of its candidates.

