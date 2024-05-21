The Latest | Witness testimony in Trump’s hush money trial to resume with Costello on the stand

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump’s hush money trial resumes, witness testimony could be entering its final day. Prosecutors have already rested their case and the defense may follow suit on Tuesday after calling just a handful of witnesses. Attorney Robert Costello, the defense’s second witness, is expected to return to the stand. The trial is in its 20th day. Judge Juan M. Merchan says that once the defense rests, he will send jurors home until closing arguments on the day after Memorial Day. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments to two women. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.