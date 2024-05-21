Vietnam’s top security official To Lam confirmed as president

BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnam’s National Assembly has confirmed the country’s top security official, To Lam, as its new president. Lam was confirmed Wednesday to the job after his predecessor resigned amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign that has shaken the country’s political establishment and business elites. Vietnam’s presidency is largely ceremonial, but experts say the new role puts Lam in a “very strong position” to become the next Communist Party general secretary, the most important political position in the country. Lam oversaw police and intelligence operations during a time when Vietnam’s secret service was accused of violating international law.

