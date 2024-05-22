$100 million for equity: MacArthur Foundation’s new big bet and mandate
By ALEX DANIELS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy
The MacArthur Foundation will let loose another $100 million to a single project in the third installation of its global 100&Change competition, which for the first time requires applicants to address diversity, equity, and inclusion issues, the foundation announced Wednesday. The new requirement that 100&Change participants incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, into their grant applications comes as various institutions nationwide have disbanded such efforts. The first 100&Change challenge was awarded in 2017 to a collaboration between Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee to provide educational programming to refugee children in the Middle East.