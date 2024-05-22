Biden is honoring Kenya with state visit as the East African nation prepares to send police to Haiti

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House to kick off a three-day state visit. Ruto comes to Washington as his country is preparing to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti to take part in a U.N.-led effort to try to calm a spiraling security crisis in the Caribbean nation. White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer welcomes Kenya’s move as an “unprecedented undertaking.” The state visit gets going on Wednesday afternoon when Biden and Ruto meet with U.S. CEOs at the White House. Biden and Ruto will hold formal talks and a joint news conference on Thursday before a state dinner.

