Bosnian Serb leader reiterates threat to secede from Bosnia ahead of UN vote on genocide

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The leader of Bosnia’s Serb portion reiterated his threat to split up the Balkan country Wednesday, a day ahead of a planned U.N. vote on establishing an annual day to commemorate the 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs. The proposed U.N. resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda has sparked protests and a strong lobbying campaign against the measure by the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, and the populist president of neighboring Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. They argue the resolution would brand all Serbs as genocidal, although it does not explicitly mention Serbs. On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a U.N.-protected safe area in Srebrenica and killed at least 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys.

