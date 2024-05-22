Brazil’s flooded south sees first death from disease, as experts warn of coming surge in fatalities

SAO PAULO (AP) — Health officials in Brazil say the first death from waterborne bacterial disease has been reported in the country’s south, where floodwaters are slowly receding. Meanwhile, health authorities warn additional fatalities are likely. Rio Grande do Sul state’s health secretariat confirmed the death of a 67-year-old man due to leptospirosis. Local media reported a second death from the same infectious disease. State authorities said Wednesday the flooding over about a two-week period killed at least 161 people, with 82 still missing. More than 600,000 people were forced from their homes, including tens of thousands who remain in shelters. Health experts had previously forecast a surge in infectious diseases including leptospirosis and hepatitis B.

