China sanctions defense-related US companies and executives over Russia, Taiwan

BEIJING, China (AP) — China has sanctioned 12 defense-related U.S. companies and 10 executives over arms sales to Taiwan and to retaliate earlier American sanctions on Chinese companies tied to Russia. The entities include units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics. Senior executives of Northrop Grumman Corporation and General Dynamics were also targeted. The measures came a day after the country’s commerce ministry put three U.S. defense companies on the “Unreliable Entity List” for selling weapons to Taiwan. Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-governed island, while the U.S. is obligated under a federal law to ensure the island has the means to defend itself. On May 1, the US imposed sanctions on hundreds of Chinese companies and people tied to Russia’s weapons development program.

