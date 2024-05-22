Congress aims to overhaul presidential ethics rules with a plan led by an unlikely pair of lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House would require presidents and vice presidents to publicly disclose tax returns before, during and after their time in the White House. The proposal Wednesday is the latest election-year push for more oversight of presidential ethics as both parties grapple with ongoing congressional investigations into their leading candidates for the White House. The plan is being led by the unusual pairing of Republican Rep. James Comer and progressive Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. The proposal comes a day after Democrats introduced legislation that would enforce the Constitution’s ban on emoluments. Under that ban, a president cannot accept foreign gifts and money without Congress’ permission

