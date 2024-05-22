Families of Uvalde school shooting victims are suing Texas state police over botched response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The families of 19 of the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas have announced a lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers who were part of the botched law enforcement response. The families say they also agreed a $2 million settlement with the city, under which city leaders promised higher standards and better training for local police. The attack at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Nineteen fourth-graders and two teachers were killed when a teenage gunman opened fire in their classroom. The lawsuit is the latest of several seeking accountability for the law enforcement response. Hundreds of officers who converged on the scene waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

