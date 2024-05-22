National Folk Festival to be held in Mississippi’s capital from 2025 through 2027

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has been tapped to host the National Folk Festival from 2025 through 2027. The Clarion Ledger reports Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a news conference Tuesday said the city beat 42 others vying to host the event. Lumumba says it is estimated the festival will bring 60,000 attendees in its first year and 100,000 each year after that. It is also estimated to have a $60 million impact during the festival’s three-year residency. The free, three-day festival is set to be held in downtown Jackson during the second week of November in 2025, 2026 and 2027. It will feature music, art, dance and food from cultures throughout the nation and around the world.

