Private investment firms partner to potentially cash in following sweeping changes in college sports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two private investment firms have created a platform to help athletic departments find funding with college sports on the verge of sweeping change that could have long-term financial implications. RedBird Capital and Weatherford Capital announced the creation of Collegiate Athletic Solutions, which is trying to cash in on a college sports landscape that’s facing significant upheaval. The NCAA and its member schools are expected to vote on a proposed $2.77 billion settlement of an antitrust lawsuit this week. The settlement could leave schools with tighter budgets or financial hardships in the coming years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.