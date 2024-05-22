Rare tornado hits Haiti, injuring more than 50 people and leaving hundreds homeless

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A rare tornado in northern Haiti has injured more than 50 people and destroyed more than 200 homes. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Wednesday that the tornado hit the community of Bassin-Bleu on Tuesday. It left more than 300 families homeless. The office noted that at least 10 people are seriously injured. Local media reporting they were hospitalized. Haiti’s civil protection agency said heavy rain is expected for most of the country, including the area hit by the tornado. It warned of possible flooding and landslides.

