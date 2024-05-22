Rishi Sunak to address nation as expectation mounts he will call a summer election

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to address the nation amid mounting expectations that he will call a summer general election. Multiple British media outlets said he would name a July 4 date for the election. Sunak’s office confirmed the statement after positive economic figures and set Britain’s political rumor mill alight with speculation that an election might be imminent. Speculation mounted when he called a Cabinet meeting for Wednesday afternoon and Foreign Secretary David Cameron flew back early from a trip to Albania to attend. Britain must hold a national election by January 2025, and Sunak has repeatedly said it will be in the second half of 2024. That could mean any time from July 1.

