Savannah police arrest suspect in weekend shootings that injured 11 in downtown square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an outbreak of gunfire that left 11 people injured last weekend in a downtown square in Savannah, Georgia. No one was killed in the shootings late Saturday. Savannah police say an argument between two women led to multiple people opening fire with guns. Ten people were shot and another was injured by shattered glass. Police said in a statement Tuesday that the suspect has been charged with four counts of aggravated and assault as well as possessing a firearm while committing a crime. It was not immediately known if the suspect had an attorney.

