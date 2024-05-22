Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75,000 by NASCAR for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse’s father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely. Busch was not penalized for his action in the Sunday night race. The two tangled on the first lap and then Busch seemed to deliberately wreck Stenhouse on the second lap. Stenhouse parked his damaged Chevrolet in Busch’s pit stall, where it had to be towed away by NASCAR.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.