Tennessee to become first state to offer free diapers for Medicaid families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed. According to TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, families will be able to receive up to 100 diapers per month for children under two starting in August. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Tennessee’s proposal late last week. The request stemmed from an initiative backed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee in 2023 designed to support families, for which lawmakers approved allocating $30 million in TennCare funding for the free diapers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.