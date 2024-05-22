TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN. The five-year agreement gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals. ESPN’s $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks.