Wisconsin criminal justice groups argue for invalidating constitutional amendments on bail

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin criminal justice advocates are arguing that Republican-backed cash bail constitutional amendments approved by voters last year should be invalidated over procedural flaws. A court hearing was held Wednesday in a case that revolves around whether the Legislature sent the ballot questions to the correct elections officials and whether deadlines for submission were met. Wisconsin elections officials and the Legislature call the lawsuit a cynical attempt to undo election results. If successful, the amendments could be struck from the state constitution and put on a future ballot for another vote. Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford says she’ll issue a written decision later.

