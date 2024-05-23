Here’s what’s cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya
By The Associated Press
The menu for the state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya starts with a chilled tomato soup and ends with a white chocolate basket of fruit. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a “best of both worlds” combination of smoked beef short ribs and butter-poached lobster. The three-course meal Thursday night also featurs a house-cured smoked salmon, red grapefruit, avocado and cucumber starter. Dessert is a homemade white chocolate basket of raspberries, peaches and other fruit. President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, are hosting Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel.