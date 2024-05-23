Here’s what’s cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya

The menu for the state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya starts with a chilled tomato soup and ends with a white chocolate basket of fruit. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a “best of both worlds” combination of smoked beef short ribs and butter-poached lobster. The three-course meal Thursday night also featurs a house-cured smoked salmon, red grapefruit, avocado and cucumber starter. Dessert is a homemade white chocolate basket of raspberries, peaches and other fruit. President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, are hosting Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel.

By The Associated Press

